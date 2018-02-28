[ALERT] Sixth suspect arrested for Ngcobo police killings
The man was found in possession of one of the firearms stolen from the Ngcobo Police Station where five officers were killed last week.
NGCOBO, Eastern Cape - A sixth suspect in the Ngcobo police massacre has been arrested.
The man was taken into custody on Tuesday night.
He was apparently found in possession of a firearm of one of the police officers gunned down in the attack on the Eastern Cape town’s police station.
A special police task force swooped on the Seven Angels Ministries church last Friday and initially arrested ten suspects. But several of them had to be released due to a lack of evidence.
Seven more suspects were killed in a gun battle during last Friday’s raid.
Five accused have already appeared in court this week.
The sixth suspect, arrested last night, will be in the dock on Thursday.
Comments
comments powered by Disqus
