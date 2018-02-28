'Shaun Abrahams must explain delay in Vrede farm case'

Acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata told Parliament's Police Committee that the Hawks wrapped up their investigation in November, but only got the go-ahead to act in February.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Police Committee wants answers from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and its head Shaun Abrahams about the delay in giving the green light for arrests in the Vrede dairy farm scandal which forms part of the state capture investigations involving the Gupta family.

Acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata told the committee on Wednesday the Hawks wrapped up their investigation in November, but only got the go-ahead to act in February.

Matakata says the Hawks are working with Interpol to track down Ajay Gupta, who has been declared a fugitive from justice after leaving the country.

Matakata says there was still no action from the NPA even after she met with Abrahams and it was agreed who would be charged.

She says the Hawks, who worked closely with a dedicated team of NPA prosecutors during the investigation, were reluctant to simply go ahead and make arrests.

“Because of the magnitude of this investigation and also it links with other matters that are still upcoming on the state capture matter, we didn’t want the arrest just to be seen to be arresting individuals.”

Matakata also told the committee the Hawks were aware of the source of the leak that they were poised to strike and that an investigation is underway.

She confirmed that there is no warrant of arrest out for former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane, a Gupta associate.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)