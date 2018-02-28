'Shaun Abrahams must explain delay in Vrede farm case'
Acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata told Parliament's Police Committee that the Hawks wrapped up their investigation in November, but only got the go-ahead to act in February.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Police Committee wants answers from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and its head Shaun Abrahams about the delay in giving the green light for arrests in the Vrede dairy farm scandal which forms part of the state capture investigations involving the Gupta family.
Acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata told the committee on Wednesday the Hawks wrapped up their investigation in November, but only got the go-ahead to act in February.
Matakata says the Hawks are working with Interpol to track down Ajay Gupta, who has been declared a fugitive from justice after leaving the country.
Matakata says there was still no action from the NPA even after she met with Abrahams and it was agreed who would be charged.
She says the Hawks, who worked closely with a dedicated team of NPA prosecutors during the investigation, were reluctant to simply go ahead and make arrests.
“Because of the magnitude of this investigation and also it links with other matters that are still upcoming on the state capture matter, we didn’t want the arrest just to be seen to be arresting individuals.”
Matakata also told the committee the Hawks were aware of the source of the leak that they were poised to strike and that an investigation is underway.
She confirmed that there is no warrant of arrest out for former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane, a Gupta associate.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Steinhoff's Q1 revenue falls, scandal hits working capital
-
Parliament re-establishes ad hoc committee on political party funding
-
Jacques Pauw: Hawks found nothing significant in raid
-
NW EFF requests no confidence motion against Mahumapelo
-
'Nxasana's unlawful settlement shouldn't affect Abrahams' position'
-
Breytenbach acquitted of charges brought by NPA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.