SAPS reveals contingency plan for day zero in CT

The SAPS day zero contingency plan will see police, metro police, traffic services and the South African National Defence Force work together.

CAPE TOWN - Police have given details of how they will secure water distribution points should day zero arrive in Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town's online water dashboard still has the date on 9 July.

That's when the city forecasts the taps will run dry and residents will have to queue for 25 litres per day.

The South African Police Service day zero contingency plan will see police, metro police, traffic services and the South African National Defence Force work together.

Ten soldiers and one defence force vehicle will be deployed to each of the eight police clusters across Cape Town.

An additional 60 soldiers and six vehicles will escort water tankers and patrol points of distribution in high-risk areas.

SAPS authorities say the tankers are being provided by military police.

High-crime zones, like Langa and Kraaifontein, will have more officials who are mandated to monitor all areas of a distribution point, including queues and parking.

Those on duty will be allowed to collect water where they are deployed.

