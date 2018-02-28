S&P downgrades Eskom, says default possible in next six months

Finance Minister Nene admits being unsure about return to politics
Local
JOHANNESBURG - S&P Global Ratings downgraded the credit rating for state-run power utility Eskom to CCC+ from B- on Wednesday, citing liquidity concerns and insufficient government support that could trigger a default.
"Eskom remains at risk of facing a distressed exchange situation or default in the next six months despite securing 30 billion rand ($2.56 billion) in short-term funding from local and international funders so far this year," the agency said in a statement.
