PowerBall Results: Tuesday 27 February 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 27 February are as follows:

PowerBall: 06, 16, 18, 33, 34 Powerball: 13

PowerBall Plus: 07, 15, 30, 31, 36 Powerball: 02

For more details visit the National Lottery website.