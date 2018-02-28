Parliament re-establishes ad hoc committee on political party funding

The committee, which ceased to exist after submitting its report to Parliament at the end of November, has now been re-established so it can have more time to consider the financial implications of the proposed bill.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has agreed to extend the tenure of its ad hoc committee on the funding of political parties.

The committee was established last June, to inquire into and make representations on how political parties should be funded, and what disclosures they should make.

African National Congress deputy chief whip, Doris Dlakude said: “The need for further consideration inter alia the financial implications of the bill, re-establishes the ad hoc committee with the same composition, membership, chairperson and powers as its predecessor."

The ad hoc committee will now have to report back to the National Assembly by 30 March.