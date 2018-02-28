Parliament re-establishes ad hoc committee on political party funding
The committee, which ceased to exist after submitting its report to Parliament at the end of November, has now been re-established so it can have more time to consider the financial implications of the proposed bill.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament has agreed to extend the tenure of its ad hoc committee on the funding of political parties.
The committee was established last June, to inquire into and make representations on how political parties should be funded, and what disclosures they should make.
The committee, which ceased to exist after submitting its report to Parliament at the end of November, has now been re-established so it can have more time to consider the financial implications of the proposed bill.
African National Congress deputy chief whip, Doris Dlakude said: “The need for further consideration inter alia the financial implications of the bill, re-establishes the ad hoc committee with the same composition, membership, chairperson and powers as its predecessor."
The ad hoc committee will now have to report back to the National Assembly by 30 March.
More in Politics
-
NW EFF requests no confidence motion against Mahumapelo
-
[WATCH] Malema leads campaign for better public health care
-
Malema: Motsoaledi knew about problems at Esidimeni
-
‘EFF thinks it can punish people when it doesn't get its way’
-
[LISTEN] Zulu King’s R5 donation plea & DA, EFF tensions explained
-
Mbalula deployed to Luthuli House ahead of 2019 elections
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.