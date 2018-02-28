'Nxasana's unlawful settlement shouldn't affect Abrahams' position'
Counsel for Shaun Abrahams has spent the day in the Constitutional Court opposing the High Court ruling which set aside Abraham’s appointment as well as Mxolisi Nxasana’s R17 million golden handshake.
CAPE TOWN - Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams' counsel has argued that despite his predecessor’s resignation settlement being unlawful, it still created a vacancy into which he was lawfully appointed.
The advocate has spent the day in the Constitutional Court opposing the High Court ruling which set aside Abraham’s appointment as well as Mxolisi Nxasana’s R17 million golden handshake.
Several lobby groups have asked the apex court to confirm the lower court's finding to allow a new national director to be appointed.
Advocate Hilton Epstein says there are no suggestions that Abrahams is neither fit nor proper to hold the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions.
He says if the court confirms that Nxasana’s settlement was unlawful, it should not affect Abrahams position.
Epstein says when Nxasana accepted the R17 million golden handshake, his intention was to resign from office, which created a vacancy which was duly filled.
Parties have, however, argued that Abrahams appointment was only possible because of former president Jacob Zuma’s abuse of power which must be corrected.
