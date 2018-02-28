NW EFF requests no confidence motion against Mahumapelo

The party alleges premier Supra Mahumapelo knew about underhanded dealings in the provincial Department of Health.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it has written to the Speaker of Parliament for a debate on a motion of no confidence against premier Supra Mahumapelo following allegations of his knowledge of underhanded dealings in the provincial Department of Health.

Last week, Health HOD Dr Thabo Lekalakala admitted to accepting a trip to India a week after paying R30 million to Gupta-linked Mediosa before any services were rendered by the company.

Following recommendations by the legislature to suspend Lekalakala, the EFF's Papiki Babuile they don't believe the premier has been objective.

“We have raised a motion of no confidence against Mahumapelo as the premier of the North West. We submitted the motion last week and we are waiting for the Speaker to give us a date to debate that motion. Mahumapelo cannot institute a forensic investigation on this matter because he is implicated.”

Meanwhile, Mahumapelo's office says the premier is still studying the pieces of legislation that will help ensure Lekalakala is not a hindrance to investigations.