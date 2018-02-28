Naledi Pandor’s appointment as Higher Education minister welcomed
Pandor is not new to the portfolio as she served as Minister of Education under former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe.
JOHANNESBURG – Naledi Pandor's move to the Higher Education ministry has been given top marks by some.
She replaces Hlengiwe Mkhize and will have to find ways to make free tertiary education a reality.
The Growth Institute's Jacques de Villiers.
“I hope that she will focus on the plight of the graduates, people with uncompleted qualifications.”
Universities South Africa’s Ahmed Bawa says that Pandor brings a wealth of experience.
“The fact that she was recently Minister of Science and Technology has a huge implication because of the extent to which the two ministries are relevant to the high education system.”
