Minister Nkwinti to be urgently briefed on state of Water Dept
CAPE TOWN – New Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti is to be briefed urgently on the state of the department he’s inherited from Nomvula Mokonyane, which Members of Parliament (MPs) say is on the brink of collapse and may be bankrupt.
The chairpersons of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and the Water and Sanitation oversight committee are seeing to meet with Nkwinti as soon as possible.
Both committees agreed on Tuesday that a full inquiry should be launched into maladministration and alleged corruption in the department as well as the laying of criminal charges.
Probably bankrupt, no political or administrative leadership, and a host of irregularities demanding not only a parliamentary inquiry but criminal investigation too. That’s how MPs described the state of the Water and Sanitation department.
Portfolio committee chair, Lulu Johnson: “We believe quite strongly that there have been all sorts of shenanigans taking place.”
Johnson and Scopa chair Themba Godi are now wanting to urgently brief new minister Gugile Nkwinti on the chaos left by his predecessor.
Godi has expressed concern that this week’s Cabinet reshuffle has put Nomvula Mokonyane in charge of Communications at a time when the SABC is trying to recover from its own bout of mismanagement and maladministration.
