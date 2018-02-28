Masango: Koko intimidated me over contents of corruption report

Abram Masango says former board chairperson Ben Ngubane compromised his safety by informing Matshela Koko and others that he authored a report on suspected corruption at the utility.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Eskom executive for group capital Abram Masango has told Parliament’s Eskom inquiry of his fraught relationship with the company’s former head of generation, Matshela Koko.

He says that former board chairperson Ben Ngubane compromised his safety by informing Koko and others that he authored a report on suspected corruption at the utility.

Masango’s told the inquiry that his safety has been threatened and he's been intimidated by Koko for the content of his report.

Masango has worked at Eskom for more than 20 years and is the former project director of one of its biggest power stations, Kusile.

He says he had a good working relationship with Koko, but it soured when Ngubane revealed his identity as a whistleblower.

“I prepared the whistleblower's report, not knowing my fate would be sealed, my credibility and integrity challenged, my employment jeopardised and my safety and security compromised.”

Masango says it was Koko who called him to a meeting at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg in March 2015, where he met former Trillian Capital shareholder, Salim Essa.

He says it was here he was informed of the pending suspension of four Eskom executives, including Koko and told he had the potential to act as the chief executive officer.