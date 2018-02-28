Equality Court urged to take action against apartheid flag

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has made an application for an order declaring that gratuitous displays of the apartheid flag constitute hate speech, unfair discrimination and harassment based on race.

The foundation has made an application to the Equality Court for an order declaring that gratuitous displays of the apartheid flag constitute hate speech, unfair discrimination and harassment based on race.

The flag has previously been displayed at various demonstrations including a march against farm murders in October last year.

The foundation says the displays compound the pain experienced by millions of black South Africans who suffered under apartheid and continue to struggle under its legacy.

The foundation’s Verne Harris said: “We are approaching the Equality Court because we believe it’s time for South Africans to understand that that old flag is a symbol of a crime against humanity. And that kind of symbolism is vital for building the kind of South Africa that was Madiba’s dream.”