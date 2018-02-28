Malema: Motsoaledi knew about problems at Esidimeni

During his testimony at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings, the Health Minister told the victims' families that he felt betrayed by officials who handled the moving of patients to NGOs.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says it’s impossible that Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi was unaware of the disaster brewing at the Gauteng Health Department which led to the deaths of 144 mentally ill patients.

During his testimony at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings, Motsoaledi told the victims' families that he felt betrayed by officials who handled the moving of patients to NGOs.

Motsoaledi told people who attended the arbitration hearings that he would have gone to court to stop patients from being moved.

WATCH: Families of Esidimeni victims attend healing session

But Malema claims the minister knew what was going on and did nothing.

Malema made the comments during a protest by the EFF at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital against the state of healthcare in the country.

“It’s not true that the minister did not know about Life Esidimeni. It’s not true that a minister doesn’t know about what’s happening here at Bara. They know the names of people who are stealing tenders here at Bara.”

Malema says it seems the government doesn’t have a plan to improve the state of healthcare in the country.

He has also encouraged people to continue taking videos of bad service in hospitals to expose the problem.

#EFFPublicHealthCare Other hospitals in the North West province where the EFF demonstrated include Job Shimankane Tabane Hospital in Rustenburg, Nic Bodenstein Hospital in Wolmaransstad and Joe Morolong Memorial Hospital in Vryburg. MS pic.twitter.com/4wRQBzsjvv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2018

Led by #Malema EFF march for better public health services is almost at Bara Hospital in Soweto. 🎥: @Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/7zA1k6B162 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)