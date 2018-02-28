Listeriosis outbreaks difficult to investigate, says NICD

The food-borne disease has so far killed 172 people nationally, with more than 900 confirmed cases being treated.

JOHANNESBURG - The source of a listeriosis outbreak remains a mystery.

Pregnant women, newborn babies and the elderly are the most vulnerable.

The National Institite for Communicable Diseases' Juno Thomas: "Listeriosis outbreaks are notoriusly difficult to investigate."

Fifty-nine percent of cases have been recorded in Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape with 12%.