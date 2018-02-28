[LISTEN] What makes a church a cult?
Radio 702 | Dion Forster, Systematic Theology and Ethics Lecturer at Stellenbosch University, says people who are attracted to cults are those who are often on the margins of society.
JOHANNESBURG - Dion Forster, Systematic Theology and Ethics Lecturer at Stellenbosch University, says the difference between a church and a cult is that churches are generally more open to society.
He says cults often cut people off from society as they know it.
Forster says people who are attracted to cults are those who are on the margins of society whether financially, religiously or socially.
This follows more revelations about the activities at the Seven Angels Ministry, which is embroiled in the killing of five police officers at Ngcobo.
Listen to the audio above for more
