‘Lion whisperer’ shocked after woman killed by lioness under his care

The 22-year-old woman was attacked by the animal on Tuesday while visiting Kevin Richardson's private camp in the Dinokeng Game Reserve.

JOHANNESBURG - Animal behaviourist Kevin Richardson says the lioness that killed a woman near Cullinan was under his care.

The 22-year-old woman was attacked by the animal on Tuesday while visiting Richardson's private camp in the Dinokeng Game Reserve.

Richardson says he was taking the lioness on her weekly walk when the incident occurred.

Known as the 'lion whisperer', Richardson says he is shocked by the death of the woman.

He says he was walking three of his lions in the reserve when the lioness began chasing an impala.

Richardson says he had lost sight of the lioness but then received a call from the camp's manager informing him of the attack.

"The young woman was not a guest at the camp, but had accompanied her friend to conduct an interview for an assignment with the camp’s manager," he said in a Facebook statement.

"Before leaving the reserve, the two visitors were taking photographs outside the camp where the attack occurred."

He also expressed his condolences to the woman’s family.