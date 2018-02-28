Jacques Pauw: Hawks found nothing significant in raid

The author of 'The President's Keepers' says officials were apparently looking for secret documents relating to his book.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Investigative journalist and author Jacques Pauw says while he's co-operated with the Hawks during their raid on his home this evening, he didn't help with the search.

Investigators obtained a warrant to conduct searches at his home in Riebeek Kasteel in the Western Cape.

The author of The President's Keepers says officials were apparently looking for secret documents relating to his book.

Pauw's damning book reveals details over the tax affairs of former President Jacob Zuma, including claims that he was paid a R1 million a month salary for at least four months after he became president in 2009 by a company owned by a controversial Durban businessman.

The President's Keepers paints a shocking picture of the corrupt cabal that assisted Zuma to gain power and then kept him there.

Pauw says three members of the Hawks’ crimes against the state unit arrived at his home just after 5pm this afternoon.

"This related to classified material and documents pertaining to the State Security Agency. The complainant in the matter seems to be State Security Agency director general Arthur Fraser,” says Pauw.

Pauw says the only thing taken by the Hawks during the two-hour search of his home were a few insignificant papers.

“They left with a few papers. Nothing significant. There were no secret documents in my office. Did they really think I would keep my documentation in my office? Because I’ve expected raids like this for quite some time.”

He says the warrant was legal and was assigned by a magistrate in Malmesbury, and he has given his full co-operation.

Pauw says while he expected this after he published his book, he didn’t think it would take place after all these months.

The Hawks say the search and seizure is related to the case opened by the State Security Agency, based on allegations Pauw made in his book.

Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “We are looking for any documentation that is related to the alleged violation of the National Strategic Intelligence Act.”