Jacques Pauw confirms Hawks raiding his home

The author of 'The President's Keepers' has confirmed to EWN that the Hawks are at his home in Riebeek-Kasteel.

Investigative journalist Jacques Pauw at the official presentation of his latest book 'The President's Keepers' in Johannesburg on 8 November 2017. Picture: AFP
Investigative journalist Jacques Pauw at the official presentation of his latest book 'The President's Keepers' in Johannesburg on 8 November 2017. Picture: AFP
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Jacques Pauw, the author of The President's Keepers, has confirmed to EWN that three members of the Hawks are raiding his home in Riebeek-Kasteel.

He says they're searching for secret documents and while he won't stand in their way, he also won't be helping with the search.

“There are police officers from the crimes against the state unit of the Hawks. They’re in my restaurant and guest house searching for secret State Security Agency documents. They allowed me to send the warrant to my attorney to inspect and they’re now searching the premises.”

The Hawks say the search and seizure is related to the case opened by the State Security Agency, based on allegations Pauw made in his book.

Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “We are looking for any documentation that is related to the alleged violation of the National Strategic Intelligence Act.”

'NOTHING SIGNIFICANT TAKEN'

Pauw says the only thing taken by the Hawks during this the search of his home were a few insignificant papers.

Pauw says during the two-hour search, nothing of value was taken.

“They left with a few papers. Nothing significant. There were no secret documents in my office. Did they really think I would keep my documentation in my office? Because I’ve expected raids like this for quite some time.”

Pauw's damning book reveals details over the tax affairs of former President Jacob Zuma, including claims that he was paid a R1 million a month salary for at least four months after he became president in 2009 by a company owned by a controversial Durban businessman.

The President's Keepers paints a shocking picture of the corrupt cabal that assisted Zuma to gain power and then kept him there.

