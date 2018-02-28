Former Eskom board's approval of Trillian, McKinsey illegal - consultant

Managing Director of G9, Rajie Murugan has told Parliament’s Eskom inquiry that the board tender committee’s approval of the firms, was patently illegal.

CAPE TOWN – A forensic consultancy says that the former Eskom board breached its fiduciary duties in the appointment of consultancy firms Trillian and McKinsey.

The firm was hired by Eskom’s forensic unit to probe payments to the firms.

The inquiry resumes on Wednesday when it’s supposed to hear from suspended Eskom executive Abram Masango and former SAA board chairperson, Dudu Myeni.

G9’s Rajie Murugan says his company is working with the Hawks on the findings of its investigation, which he says former board chair Zethembe Khoza shut down after just six weeks.

He says that Khoza ventured into territory that he found disgusting.

“He would make statements like 'do you know that people get killed for doing these types of investigations' and 'who is this G9?'”

Murugan says that his company was only paid for its work two weeks ago, despite invoicing Eskom last September.

Trillian, however, was paid millions of rands just a day after invoicing.