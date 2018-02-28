Former Eskom board's approval of Trillian, McKinsey illegal - consultant
Managing Director of G9, Rajie Murugan has told Parliament’s Eskom inquiry that the board tender committee’s approval of the firms, was patently illegal.
CAPE TOWN – A forensic consultancy says that the former Eskom board breached its fiduciary duties in the appointment of consultancy firms Trillian and McKinsey.
Managing Director of G9, Rajie Murugan has told Parliament’s Eskom inquiry that the board tender committee’s approval of the firms, was patently illegal.
The firm was hired by Eskom’s forensic unit to probe payments to the firms.
The inquiry resumes on Wednesday when it’s supposed to hear from suspended Eskom executive Abram Masango and former SAA board chairperson, Dudu Myeni.
G9’s Rajie Murugan says his company is working with the Hawks on the findings of its investigation, which he says former board chair Zethembe Khoza shut down after just six weeks.
He says that Khoza ventured into territory that he found disgusting.
“He would make statements like 'do you know that people get killed for doing these types of investigations' and 'who is this G9?'”
Murugan says that his company was only paid for its work two weeks ago, despite invoicing Eskom last September.
Trillian, however, was paid millions of rands just a day after invoicing.
More in Business
-
S&P downgrades Eskom, says default possible in next six months
-
Transport Minister Nzimande to tackle Prasa issues as first priority
-
Optimum, Koornfontein miners set to continue striking over pay
-
Cuban cigar sales hit record as China demand surges
-
Amcu members join NUM strike at Optimum mine over salaries
-
#RandReport: Rand falls on profit-taking after cabinet bounce
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.