Finance Minister Nene admits being unsure about return to politics

While not new to the task, Nhlanhla Nene says that he will need a bit of orientation as he takes up the position again, amid pressure to stave off further ratings downgrades.

CAPE TOWN - Newly-appointed Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says that he was unsure whether to make a return to politics.

He was officially sworn in as Finance Minister on Tuesday night, two years after his axing from the same job by former president, Jacob Zuma.

While not new to the task, Nene says that he will need a bit of orientation as he takes up the position again, amid pressure to stave off further ratings downgrades.

Nene will have to hit the ground running, attending his first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning. He attends the meeting less then 24 hours after his swearing in as an MP and a Cabinet minister.

He might not be new to the finance job but he will still have to undergo a security briefing and an induction.

"It is indeed an honour to be called upon again. Of course, I was not to sure whether to come back but it turned out that when the call comes, it is difficult to say 'no.'"

Nene will now be engaging ratings agencies following last week's Budget speech, delivered by his predecessor Malusi Gigaba, who has been shifted back to Home Affairs.