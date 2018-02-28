Finance Minister Nene admits being unsure about return to politics
While not new to the task, Nhlanhla Nene says that he will need a bit of orientation as he takes up the position again, amid pressure to stave off further ratings downgrades.
CAPE TOWN - Newly-appointed Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says that he was unsure whether to make a return to politics.
He was officially sworn in as Finance Minister on Tuesday night, two years after his axing from the same job by former president, Jacob Zuma.
While not new to the task, Nene says that he will need a bit of orientation as he takes up the position again, amid pressure to stave off further ratings downgrades.
Nene will have to hit the ground running, attending his first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning. He attends the meeting less then 24 hours after his swearing in as an MP and a Cabinet minister.
He might not be new to the finance job but he will still have to undergo a security briefing and an induction.
"It is indeed an honour to be called upon again. Of course, I was not to sure whether to come back but it turned out that when the call comes, it is difficult to say 'no.'"
Nene will now be engaging ratings agencies following last week's Budget speech, delivered by his predecessor Malusi Gigaba, who has been shifted back to Home Affairs.
More in Local
-
Cele urges communities, SAPS to collaborate in fight against crime
-
S&P downgrades Eskom, says default possible in next six months
-
Gauteng residents fear Health Dept won't cope with listeriosis outbreak
-
Dept to investigate game reserve following fatal lion attack
-
[WATCH] Slain Ngcobo police officers honoured
-
AgriSA calls on Ramaphosa to detail plans for land expropriation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.