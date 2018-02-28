Mbalula deployed to Luthuli House ahead of 2019 elections

The former Police Minister was among the 10 ministers fired when President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled Cabinet.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has deployed axed Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to its headquarters on a full-time basis to run its elections machinery.

Mbalula was among the 10 ministers fired from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet.

The president appointed former police commissioner Bheki Cele to take over from Mbalula.

The ANC announced on Sunday already that Mbalula would continue to head the elections committee but never indicated it would be on a full-time basis like other positions held by Zizi Kodwa and Senzo Mchunu, amongst others.

The party now wants the axed minister to focus on his role at Luthuli House.

Spokesperson Pule Mabe says this is because they want the ANC to be able to retain its power in next year’s elections, to continue to lead the people of the country.”

“To allow the ANC to increase its relevance among the electorate."

The party says its confident that Mbalula’s leadership will help the party achieve a landslide victory in the 2019 polls.

