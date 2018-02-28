Father of slain Ngcobo cop says family lost main support
Constable Kuhle Mateta (27) was gunned down allegedly by cult leaders while on duty at the station last Wednesday.
NGCOBO, Eastern Cape – The father of a slain Ngcobo police officer says his family has lost their main support system during last week’s shooting spree.
Four other police officers and a retired soldier were also killed in the attack.
The ambush of police officers at the Ngcobo police station has unleashed an outcry for more stringent measures to deal with attacks on police.
Family of the deceased officers are still coming to grips with their ordeal.
The 67-year-old Bulelani Moteta says his son Kuhle’s untimely death is putting tremendous strain on his family.
“As the police are having four days off, he went home and he’s the one who was looking after my stock...that is cattle and sheep. As I’m here now, I was phoned by my shepherd saying now there’s a cow there that needs attention. I know all those things are on my shoulders.”
He says local authorities should have responded sooner to complaints from residents about suspicious activity at the Seven Ministries Church.
