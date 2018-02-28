Eskom inquiry says won't give up pursuit of Gupta brothers

According to the programme of the Eskom inquiry, the Gupta brothers are due to appear before it on 13 March.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Eskom inquiry says it won't give up in its pursuit for one or more of the Gupta brothers to testify before it.

The family's lawyer who had previously indicated that they would be available to attend the inquiry in March, now says he's no longer representing the family.

According to the programme of the inquiry, the Gupta brothers are due to appear before it on 13 March.

But their whereabouts are currently unknown.

Inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says the committee has been relying on media reports that one of the brothers is no longer in the country.

“The other two we think that they are here, we will be able to find them around here in South Africa and we'll write a letter straight to them.”

Meanwhile, the inquiry on Wednesday resolved that Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba should appear before it next week to discuss governance matters during his time as Public Enterprises Minister.

Rantho says the committee expects former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni to appear next week after she snubbed their invitation on Wednesday.