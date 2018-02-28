EFF warns DA over failure to back land motion

A motion on the expropriation of land without compensation was adopted by an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A motion on the expropriation of land without compensation was adopted by an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The vote went 241 in favour and only 81 against after African National Congress (ANC) amendments to the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF)'s motion were agreed to, including that expropriation improve food security.

Most smaller parties backed the motion, including the IFP and the NFP.

The DA, Cope, the ACDP and the Freedom Front Plus opposed it and the EFF is warning the DA that it’s opposition could cost the party.

The debate saw the ANC and the EFF come together and more co-operation is on the cards, with a plan to punish the DA for failing to support the expropriation of land without compensation.

EFF leader Julius Malema: "On the 6th of April, the day of Jan van Riebeeck’s arrival, the day of the formation of the PAC by Robert Sobukwe and the hanging of Solomon Mahlangu - in honour of these people but also a demonstration of seriousness about land we will be passing a motion of no confidence on the mayor of PE as a warning shot."

Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee will now consider changes to the Constitution to effect expropriation of land without compensation and is expected to hold public hearings before reporting back to the House in August.