Dudu Myeni snubs Eskom Inquiry via text message
Myeni was due to clarify testimony given by former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi.
CAPE TOWN - Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni has snubbed Parliament’s Eskom inquiry.
She was due to clarify testimony given by former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi, but instead sent WhatsApp messages to the inquiry's secretary, informing them she wouldn't be testifying as expected.
Myeni says her lawyer needs more time to consider the legalities of her attending the inquiry, but MPs say she should be summoned to appear next week.
Last year, former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi told Parliament’s Eskom inquiry that Dudu Myeni introduced him to former President Jacob Zuma in Durban.
It was here that she allegedly discussed the pending suspension of four Eskom executives.
But Myeni hasn’t pitched at Wednesday’s hearing, outraging MPs.
The DA and ACDP say she should be summoned immediately.
Inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says she will decide later how to respond to Myeni.
The inquiry is now proceeding with the testimony of suspended Eskom executive, Abram Masango.
WATCH LIVE: Parly probe into Eskom state capture resumes
