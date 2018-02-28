Dept to investigate game reserve following fatal lion attack
A 22-year-old woman was mauled to death by the lion on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Questions are being asked about whether the owners of a lion that killed a woman at a private game reserve in Cullinan have the correct permits to keep the animal.
The Gauteng Agriculture Department says that an investigation is underway to establish the property's permit to keep animals.
Natural Resources Director-General Loyiso Mkwana: "We're going to investigate the permit holder because you will keep lions under the conditions of the permit and we will establish whether there have been any violations of the permit."
