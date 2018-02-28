CT court to rule on bail bid for accused in protection racket case

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

CT court to rule on bail bid for accused in protection racket case

The lawyers who have been defending the five accused during the bail application have argued that the State does not have a prima facie case against the men.

FILE: Nafiz Modack in court on 17 January 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
FILE: Nafiz Modack in court on 17 January 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
10 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – The Cape Town magistrates court is expected to deliver judgement in the bail application of a group of suspected underworld figures accused of running a protection racket.

Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen - the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome Booysen - and three others were apprehended in December.

They face charges of extortion and intimidation and are accused of trying to forcibly take control of security contracts at nightclubs and restaurants from an older faction using violence.

The lawyers who have been defending the five accused during the bail application have argued that the State does not have a prima facie case against the men.

The defence for Modack and Booysen have also questioned the motive behind their arrests.

Modack, Booysen, Jacques Cronje, Charl Lackay and Ashley Fields are charged with numerous counts of extortion and a count of intimidation relating to the Grand Cafe in Sea Point.

The State is opposed to their release on bail as it believes this would jeopardise the safety of witnesses.

Modack and Cronje face similar charges in Johannesburg but were granted bail in that matter earlier this week after the court found that the State's case was poor.

The men were released on R10,000 bail each at the Wynberg magistrates court where they face an attempted extortion charge relating to a Johannesburg nightclub.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA