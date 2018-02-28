CT court to rule on bail bid for accused in protection racket case

The lawyers who have been defending the five accused during the bail application have argued that the State does not have a prima facie case against the men.

CAPE TOWN – The Cape Town magistrates court is expected to deliver judgement in the bail application of a group of suspected underworld figures accused of running a protection racket.

Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen - the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome Booysen - and three others were apprehended in December.

They face charges of extortion and intimidation and are accused of trying to forcibly take control of security contracts at nightclubs and restaurants from an older faction using violence.

The defence for Modack and Booysen have also questioned the motive behind their arrests.

Modack, Booysen, Jacques Cronje, Charl Lackay and Ashley Fields are charged with numerous counts of extortion and a count of intimidation relating to the Grand Cafe in Sea Point.

The State is opposed to their release on bail as it believes this would jeopardise the safety of witnesses.

Modack and Cronje face similar charges in Johannesburg but were granted bail in that matter earlier this week after the court found that the State's case was poor.

The men were released on R10,000 bail each at the Wynberg magistrates court where they face an attempted extortion charge relating to a Johannesburg nightclub.