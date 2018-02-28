ConCourt to hear arguments on Shaun Abrahams keeping his job

Lobby group Casac has approached the apex court to confirm an order of the High Court handed down last year.

PRETORIA - The Constitutional Court will on Wednesday hear arguments on whether the appointment of prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams was unconstitutional or whether he should remain in his post.

A full bench set aside former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana's golden handshake and also found that Abrahams' appointment was invalid.

Casac wants the Constitutional Court to confirm the High Court order, which would effectively mean the end of Abrahams' days as the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

The court found that Abrahams was not independent, in that he associated himself with former president Jacob Zuma on all material issues in litigation.

It further found that Abrahams wrongfully questioned and challenged the court's findings of impropriety against two subordinates.

Abrahams and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are appealing the High Court order, while President Cyril Ramaphosa withdrew the Presidency’s opposition to this aspect of the order, which was filed by his predecessor.