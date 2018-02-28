ConCourt to hear arguments on Shaun Abrahams keeping his job
Lobby group Casac has approached the apex court to confirm an order of the High Court handed down last year.
PRETORIA - The Constitutional Court will on Wednesday hear arguments on whether the appointment of prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams was unconstitutional or whether he should remain in his post.
Lobby group Casac has approached the apex court to confirm an order of the High Court handed down last year.
A full bench set aside former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana's golden handshake and also found that Abrahams' appointment was invalid.
Casac wants the Constitutional Court to confirm the High Court order, which would effectively mean the end of Abrahams' days as the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).
The court found that Abrahams was not independent, in that he associated himself with former president Jacob Zuma on all material issues in litigation.
It further found that Abrahams wrongfully questioned and challenged the court's findings of impropriety against two subordinates.
Abrahams and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are appealing the High Court order, while President Cyril Ramaphosa withdrew the Presidency’s opposition to this aspect of the order, which was filed by his predecessor.
More in Local
-
Finance Minister Nene admits being unsure about return to politics
-
Cele urges communities, SAPS to collaborate in fight against crime
-
S&P downgrades Eskom, says default possible in next six months
-
Gauteng residents fear Health Dept won't cope with listeriosis outbreak
-
Dept to investigate game reserve following fatal lion attack
-
[WATCH] Slain Ngcobo police officers honoured
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.