Casac: Improper for Abrahams to decide on Zuma charges

Casac is among several organisations asking the Constitutional Court to confirm the High Court order which set aside Shaun Abrahams’ appointment as prosecutions boss.

PRETORIA - Lobby group the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has argued it would be highly improper for prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams to make a decision on whether to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma.

Casac is among several organisations asking the Constitutional Court to confirm the High Court order which set aside Abrahams’ appointment as well as the unlawful handshake given to his predecessor Mxolisi Nxasana.

Advocate Geoff Budlener argued its essential that the decision on Zuma’s prosecution be made by someone in whom the public has full confidence.

He says there must be no apprehension that the person is trying to settle political scores.

Budlender says if Abrahams refuses to prosecute Zuma, there will be a suspicion that he is protecting him.

He says if Abrahams does decide to prosecute the former president, the suspicion will arise that he is now trying to curry favour with the new president.

Budlender says this very important decision should be made by someone who is fit and proper and who is appointed by new President Cyril Ramaphosa.