Breytenbach acquitted of charges brought by NPA
Glynnis Breytenbach, who is now a Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament, faced charges of contravening the NPA Act, and defeating the ends of justice.
JOHANNESBURG - Former state prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach has been acquitted on all charges brought against her by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Breytenbach, who is now a Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament, faced charges of contravening the NPA Act and defeating the ends of justice.
She was accused of unauthorised access to and modifying the contents of her official laptop while working for the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit within the NPA.
Breytenbach says she's relieved that she and her former attorney Gerhard Wagenaar have both been vindicated in the Pretoria North Magistrate Court.
“I’m obviously very glad that myself and Wagenaar were acquitted, we’ve always held the view that we are innocent and this is a malicious prosecution politically driven and we’ve now been vindicated.”
