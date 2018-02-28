Bheki Cele: Ngcobo massacre suspects have confessed

The new Police Minister delivered his first ministerial statement in Parliament today, a day after his visit to the Eastern Cape town where the massacre took place.

CAPE TOWN - Newly appointed Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed suspects in the Ngcobo police massacre have confessed to the attack.

Cele this afternoon delivered his first ministerial statement in Parliament, a day after his visit to the Eastern Cape town.

He's reassured Ngcobo residents their safety will be prioritised and says additional police resources will be deployed to Ngcobo, where five officers were massacred last week.

A multi-disciplinary task team is investigating the attack on the local police station, allegedly by suspects linked to a cult church.

Six suspects have been arrested and will apply for bail on 8 March.

Cele says a confession by suspects could expedite their conviction and sentencing.

#Ngcobo Last night, police made a sixth arrest there in connection with last week’s attack on a local police station in which five police officers and a soldier were murdered. KB pic.twitter.com/PQWitZ1QPy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2018

But opposition parties are more critical of police.

The DA’s Zakhele Mbele says they are not in support of Cele’s appointment considering his past indiscretions when he was police commissioner.

The EFF’s Marshall Dlamini says the attack on the Ngcobo police station has exposed the low level of the country’s crime intelligence.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)