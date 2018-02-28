Bheki Cele: Ngcobo massacre suspects have confessed
The new Police Minister delivered his first ministerial statement in Parliament today, a day after his visit to the Eastern Cape town where the massacre took place.
CAPE TOWN - Newly appointed Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed suspects in the Ngcobo police massacre have confessed to the attack.
Cele this afternoon delivered his first ministerial statement in Parliament, a day after his visit to the Eastern Cape town.
He's reassured Ngcobo residents their safety will be prioritised and says additional police resources will be deployed to Ngcobo, where five officers were massacred last week.
A multi-disciplinary task team is investigating the attack on the local police station, allegedly by suspects linked to a cult church.
Six suspects have been arrested and will apply for bail on 8 March.
Cele says a confession by suspects could expedite their conviction and sentencing.
#Ngcobo Last night, police made a sixth arrest there in connection with last week’s attack on a local police station in which five police officers and a soldier were murdered. KB pic.twitter.com/PQWitZ1QPy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2018
But opposition parties are more critical of police.
The DA’s Zakhele Mbele says they are not in support of Cele’s appointment considering his past indiscretions when he was police commissioner.
The EFF’s Marshall Dlamini says the attack on the Ngcobo police station has exposed the low level of the country’s crime intelligence.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Steinhoff's Q1 revenue falls, scandal hits working capital
-
Parliament re-establishes ad hoc committee on political party funding
-
Jacques Pauw: Hawks found nothing significant in raid
-
NW EFF requests no confidence motion against Mahumapelo
-
'Nxasana's unlawful settlement shouldn't affect Abrahams' position'
-
Breytenbach acquitted of charges brought by NPA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.