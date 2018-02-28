Alexis Bizos: AfriForum's domestic abuse case designed to embarrass me
Advocate Gerrie Nel announced on Tuesday that his unit has taken up a case of assault and domestic abuse on behalf of Bizos’s wife, Monique van Oosterhout.
PRETORIA - Alexis Bizos, the son of renowned human rights advocate George Bizos, says that the private prosecution announced by AfriForum is designed to embarrass him.
Bizos allegedly assaulted Van Oosterhout in March 2015 but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute.
He denies AfriForum’s claim that he was not prosecuted because of his family name, saying that Van Oosterhout was pursuing this matter to gain an advantage in divorce proceedings.
"Well I think it's unfortunate and I do carry the surname Bizos, which is well known in the country, and as my attorney said, it's for their own vested interests to pursue this."
Bizos confirmed the incident in March 2015 but says it was his wife who was the aggressor, which led to him obtaining a protection order against her.
