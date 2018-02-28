Popular Topics
Alexis Bizos: AfriForum's domestic abuse case designed to embarrass me

Advocate Gerrie Nel announced on Tuesday that his unit has taken up a case of assault and domestic abuse on behalf of Bizos’s wife, Monique van Oosterhout.

AfriForum prosecutor Gerrie Nel, flanked by Alexis Bizos’ wife Monique van Oosterhout announced that AfriForum would be pursuing Bizos for domestic abuse on Tuesday 27 February 2018 in Centurion. Picture: www.afriforum.co.za
AfriForum prosecutor Gerrie Nel, flanked by Alexis Bizos’ wife Monique van Oosterhout announced that AfriForum would be pursuing Bizos for domestic abuse on Tuesday 27 February 2018 in Centurion. Picture: www.afriforum.co.za
2 hours ago

PRETORIA - Alexis Bizos, the son of renowned human rights advocate George Bizos, says that the private prosecution announced by AfriForum is designed to embarrass him.

Advocate Gerrie Nel announced on Tuesday that his unit has taken up a case of assault and domestic abuse on behalf of Bizos’s wife, Monique van Oosterhout.

Bizos allegedly assaulted Van Oosterhout in March 2015 but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute.

He denies AfriForum’s claim that he was not prosecuted because of his family name, saying that Van Oosterhout was pursuing this matter to gain an advantage in divorce proceedings.

"Well I think it's unfortunate and I do carry the surname Bizos, which is well known in the country, and as my attorney said, it's for their own vested interests to pursue this."

Bizos confirmed the incident in March 2015 but says it was his wife who was the aggressor, which led to him obtaining a protection order against her.

