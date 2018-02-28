Sars pays out more than R205bn in refunds

The revenue service says that the payout represents a significant boost to the economy in the current climate.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says that it has paid more than R205 billion in refunds over the past 10-and-a-half months.

Sars says that the amount is more than the total budget allocated for defence, public order and safety in 2017.

The R205 billion in refunds paid out by Sars can be broken down into three main sections.

Over R170 billion has been paid from value-added tax, R24 billion in personal income tax and over R11 billion in company income tax.

Sars says it takes great care to ensure it pays legitimate refunds to compliant taxpayers.

The revenue service has also clamped down on fraudulent claims since the beginning of the current financial year.

It has also stopped refund fraud to the value of R28 billion.