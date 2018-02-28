Sars pays out more than R205bn in refunds
The revenue service says that the payout represents a significant boost to the economy in the current climate.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says that it has paid more than R205 billion in refunds over the past 10-and-a-half months.
Sars says that the amount is more than the total budget allocated for defence, public order and safety in 2017.
The revenue service says that the payout represents a significant boost to the economy in the current climate.
The R205 billion in refunds paid out by Sars can be broken down into three main sections.
Over R170 billion has been paid from value-added tax, R24 billion in personal income tax and over R11 billion in company income tax.
Sars says it takes great care to ensure it pays legitimate refunds to compliant taxpayers.
The revenue service has also clamped down on fraudulent claims since the beginning of the current financial year.
It has also stopped refund fraud to the value of R28 billion.
More in Business
-
Steinhoff's Q1 revenue falls, scandal hits working capital
-
Eskom says new loan shows confidence in its turn-around
-
Google’s Clips camera is latest effort to bring AI into home gadgets
-
Eskom inquiry says won't give up pursuit of Gupta brothers
-
[UPDATE] Standard Bank app back online, customers still reporting problems
-
Eskom signs R20bn loan facility
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.