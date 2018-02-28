AgriSA calls on Ramaphosa to detail plans for land expropriation

EFF leader Julius Malema, who brought the motion, assured South Africans that no one will lose their house, flat or factory.

JOHANNESBURG – There’s mixed reaction following the adoption of a motion to expropriate land without compensation.

AgriSA says its worrying not only to farmers but to all property owners in the country.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC), along with smaller opposition parties, united behind the motion in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

But AgriSA president Dan Kriek says there’s still uncertainty.

“I had numerous calls from farmers who are extremely worried about the future. I call on the President Mr Ramaphosa to take the agricultural sector into his confidence and level with us on what exactly they want to do with this motion.”

Author of the book, The Land is Ours, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi has welcomed the move.

“I think the parliamentary debate is to be accepted. It is probably, I think, the most decisive intervention post-1994.”

DA WARNED

A motion on the expropriation of land without compensation was adopted by an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The DA, Cope, the ACDP and the Freedom Front Plus opposed it and the EFF is warning the DA that it’s opposition could cost the party.

The debate saw the ANC and the EFF come together and more co-operation is on the cards, with a plan to punish the DA for failing to support the expropriation of land without compensation.

EFF leader Julius Malema: "On the 6th of April, the day of Jan van Riebeeck’s arrival, the day of the formation of the PAC by Robert Sobukwe and the hanging of Solomon Mahlangu - in honour of these people but also a demonstration of seriousness about land we will be passing a motion of no confidence on the mayor of PE as a warning shot."

Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee will now consider changes to the Constitution to effect expropriation of land without compensation and is expected to hold public hearings before reporting back to the House in August.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)