‘Shaun Abrahams should not keep his job’
Freedom Under Law is among several rights groups that are trying to persuade the Constitutional Court to confirm a previous order that set aside Shaun Abrahams’ appointment.
JOHANNESBURG - Freedom Under Law has told the Constitutional Court that prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams should not be allowed to remain in his position because his appointment was a by-product of former president Jacob Zuma’s unlawful abuse of power.
The organisation is among several rights groups that are trying to persuade the Constitutional Court to confirm a previous order that set aside Abrahams’ appointment.
His predecessor Mxolisi Nxasana’s golden handshake was also declared unlawful in that High Court ruling.
Advocate Wim Trengove told the court that Zuma abused his powers in order to rid himself of one National Director of Public Prosecutions and replace him with another.
Trengove argued that by doing so, Zuma violated the constitutional requirements of prosecutorial independence and unlawfully used public money to have his way.
The advocate submitted that Zuma did all this for his personal benefit, which was to minimise his own risk of prosecution.
Trengove says this personal motivation means the former president also violated a section of the Constitution, which requires Cabinet members not to act in a way which is inconsistent with the office they hold.
#ShaunAbrahams Trengove: the (former) president claims Nxasana asked to resign - but this is not supported by the evidence (correspondence). BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2018
#ShaunAbrahams Trengove: the law allows for the NDPP to resign, but must submit a request with reasons and the president must accept those reasons. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2018
#ShaunAbrahams Trengove: refers to correspondence in which it's said it was never the NDPP (Nxasana) intention to resign because he considers himself a fit and proper person. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2018
More in Local
-
Steinhoff's Q1 revenue falls, scandal hits working capital
-
Parliament re-establishes ad hoc committee on political party funding
-
Jacques Pauw: Hawks found nothing significant in raid
-
NW EFF requests no confidence motion against Mahumapelo
-
'Nxasana's unlawful settlement shouldn't affect Abrahams' position'
-
Breytenbach acquitted of charges brought by NPA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.