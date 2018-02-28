3 learners stabbed by fellow pupil at Atlantis Secondary School

All three teenagers were stabbed in the back on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Three high school learners have been stabbed by a fellow pupil in an alleged gang-related incident in Atlantis.

The attack occurred on the premises of Atlantis Secondary School on Tuesday.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the victims are in a stable condition in hospital.

“One grade 11 learner and two grade 12 learners were reportedly stabbed by another grade 12 learner at Atlantis Secondary School on Tuesday.

“The principal reported during the first break a shooting occurred in the community just behind the school. At the exact time of the alleged shooting, a grade 12 learner allegedly attacked three learners at the school.”