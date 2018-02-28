3 arrests after attack on tourists in Wilderness

-
Parliament re-establishes ad hoc committee on political party fundingPolitics
-
Jacques Pauw: Hawks found nothing significant in raidLocal
-
NW EFF requests no confidence motion against MahumapeloPolitics
-
Ex-Trump top aide Manafort pleads not guiltyWorld
-
'Nxasana's unlawful settlement shouldn't affect Abrahams' position'Local
-
Breytenbach acquitted of charges brought by NPALocal
-
-
[WATCH] Malema leads campaign for better public health carePolitics
-
Bottas laps up early advantage over HamiltonSport
-
Komphela: We won’t be 'parking the bus' against PiratesSport
-
Erasmus poised to take over as SA rugby coachSport
-
Russia says IOC reinstates its membershipSport
-
Castle Free named as new Sevens sponsorSport
-
England, Scotland will not face action over pre-match scuffleSport
-
Diversity on screen equals bigger box office bucks, study findsLifestyle
-
Google’s Clips camera is latest effort to bring AI into home gadgetsLifestyle
-
Cape restaurant launches drought-friendly menu to save waterLifestyle
-
'Royal wedding to get a dash of Spice Girls'Lifestyle
-
Josh Duhamel: I know who killed Tupac ShakurLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: Spielberg saves movie sceneLifestyle
-
Teen sexting may be more common than you think, study findsLifestyle
-
Twice as nice: Barbra Streisand cloned beloved dogLifestyle
-
Ryan Seacrest denies sexual harassment allegationsLifestyle
-
-
-
Malema: Motsoaledi knew about problems at EsidimeniPolitics
-
‘EFF thinks it can punish people when it doesn't get its way’Politics
-
[LISTEN] Zulu King’s R5 donation plea & DA, EFF tensions explainedPolitics
-
Mbalula deployed to Luthuli House ahead of 2019 electionsPolitics
-
[OPINION] All the president’s men and womenOpinion
-
[OPINION] Unsung hero Morkel leaves behind healthy fast bowling stockSport
-
[OPINION] Cyril, the honeymoon is fast expiringOpinion
-
[OPINION] Unpacking the latest tax hikes in South AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Corruption in SA, never againOpinion
-
[OPINION] Sexual harassment and the mediaOpinion
Eskom says new loan shows confidence in its turn-aroundBusiness
-
-
Eskom inquiry says won't give up pursuit of Gupta brothersLocal
-
[UPDATE] Standard Bank app back online, customers still reporting problemsBusiness
-
Eskom signs R20bn loan facilityBusiness
-
Zimbabwe has potential to meet 20% of global lithium demandAfrica
3 arrests after attack on tourists in Wilderness
The tourists were robbed while returning from a hike on the Brown-hooded Kingfisher trail last week. The suspects were traced and arrested at their homes in Touwsranten.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested three suspects in connection with an attack on two German tourists in the Wilderness area.
The tourists were robbed while returning from a hike on the Brown-hooded Kingfisher trail last week.
The suspects were traced and arrested at their homes in Touwsranten.
Stolen items were found in their possession, while others were found at a second-hand shop in George.
The police's Malcolm Pojie said: “The cluster commander put a special team together to investigate the recent mugging of tourists in the Wilderness area. Within 48 hours they managed to trap the three and they traced all the stolen property that was taken from the tourists amongst other things glasses, cellphones as well as other jewellery pieces.”
