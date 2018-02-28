Popular Topics
3 arrests after attack on tourists in Wilderness

The tourists were robbed while returning from a hike on the Brown-hooded Kingfisher trail last week. The suspects were traced and arrested at their homes in Touwsranten.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
7 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested three suspects in connection with an attack on two German tourists in the Wilderness area.

The tourists were robbed while returning from a hike on the Brown-hooded Kingfisher trail last week.

The suspects were traced and arrested at their homes in Touwsranten.

Stolen items were found in their possession, while others were found at a second-hand shop in George.

The police's Malcolm Pojie said: “The cluster commander put a special team together to investigate the recent mugging of tourists in the Wilderness area. Within 48 hours they managed to trap the three and they traced all the stolen property that was taken from the tourists amongst other things glasses, cellphones as well as other jewellery pieces.”

