EFF marches over public healthcare

Marchers, including local residents and nurses, are being led by EFF leader Julius Malema.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is holding a demonstration outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, demanding quality public healthcare.

Marchers are singing and chanting, as they hold up posters which read ‘reduce child mortality’ and ‘increase the quality of healthcare’.

Lerato Gova, from the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union, says the Health Department has failed the patients and public healthcare employees.

Malema has addressed the crowd in front of the hospital, prompting motorists and people who were walking into the premises to stop and listen.

The party’s spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also addressed the crowd. He called for adequate staffing at state hospitals and quality public healthcare.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi addressing EFF members before their march to Bara Hospital pic.twitter.com/lRT31xU8J1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2018

Meanwhile, the EFF in the North West has staged pickets outside four hospitals in the province.

The provincial health department has been embroiled in allegations of fraud and corruption, resulting in calls for investigations and the sacking of HOD Dr Thabo Lekalakala

Party secretary Papiki Babuile says nearly 300 people were at the Mahikeng march, calling for an end to corruption in the department.

“We just finished in Bophelong Hospital in Mahikeng and part of the things that we are demanding from Bophelong or the Department of Health is that they must terminate the contract between Buthelezi Ambulance Services and Mediosa.”

Led by #Malema EFF march for better public health services is almost at Bara Hospital in Soweto. 🎥: @Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/7zA1k6B162 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2018

#Malema is leading the EFF march to Bara Hospital in Soweto to campaign for better public health services. 🎥: @Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/Qh6xeHFqlR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2018

#Malema addressing EFF members outside Bara hospital demanding better public health care. 📷: @Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/mb8VhJPxFI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)