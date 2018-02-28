Popular Topics
20 men from Seven Angels Ministries return home

Besides killing seven suspects and making arrests linked to the eNgcobo police station massacre, police also ensured those living at the church were taken to a place of safety.

Some of those living at the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries Church being returned to their homes on Wednesday 28 February 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Some of those living at the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries Church being returned to their homes on Wednesday 28 February 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
6 hours ago

NGCOBO - Twenty men who lived in the cult church linked to the Ngcobo police massacre have been taken to their homes.

The Seven Angels Ministries Church, referred to as a satanic cult by former Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, was the scene of a shootout on Friday in which seven suspects were killed.

On Tuesday night, police made a sixth arrest there in connection with last week’s attack on a local police station in which five police officers and a retired soldier were murdered.

The sixth suspect was arrested for being in possession of a firearm that was stolen during the attack on the police station.

He will appear in court Thursday, while the other five accused are back in court on 8 March.

The calm surroundings of the Seven Angels Ministries Church contradict the gunfight that unfolded when a special task force raided the premises.

Besides killing seven suspects and making arrests, police also ensured those living at the church were taken to a place of safety.

On Wednesday, 20 others are being returned to the surrounding communities they come from.

But not everyone is happy to leave.

One man said: “[No, I’m not happy] not at all because I was so happy. Now I’m not happy because I love this home.”

