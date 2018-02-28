2 dead in Mpumalanga helicopter crash

The wreckage of the chopper was found in an open field along an unnamed road on Wednesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Two men have been killed in a helicopter crash in Delmas, Mpumalanga.

The wreckage of the chopper was found in an open field along an unnamed road on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s understood the tail of the aircraft was found about 150 metres away from the crash scene.

ER24's Russel Meiring says: “Paramedics found the wreckage of a helicopter in the middle of a field. The tail of the aircraft was found 150 metres away. Paramedics found two men lying in the wreck. Both patients had already succumbed to their injuries.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)