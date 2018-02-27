Woman (22) killed in Hammanskraal lion attack

It's understood the 22-year-old woman was visiting the private game reserve earlier on Tuesday when the animal attacked her.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman has been killed by a lioness at a Hammanskraal lodge.

It's understood the 22-year-old woman was visiting the private game reserve earlier on Tuesday when the animal attacked her.

Paramedics say they arrived on the scene and found bystanders trying to administer CPR.

Netcare911's Nick Dollman said: “Tragically the young victim had sustained severe injuries, there was nothing further that paramedics could do to save her and she died at the scene. The SAPS from Cullinan were on the scene and are investigating the incident.

The Gauteng Agriculture Department is investigating the circumstances around the attack.

Director-general of natural resources Loyiso Mkwana said: “It is indeed very sad and regrettable. We are with the members of the family of the deceased. These kinds of incidents we should not have them and we should always have vicious, dangerous animals like lions under control.”