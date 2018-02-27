New Cabinet ministers sworn in

Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new Cabinet at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - New ministers that now form part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet are currently being sworn in at Tuynhuis on Tuesday afternoon.

Ramaphosa announced his Cabinet reshuffle on Monday night, confirming he's chosen David Mabuza as his deputy and has returned Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is presiding over the ceremony.

He warned new ministered of the importance of the oath they take: “The assumption is that only people who have a measure of credibility and integrity and some character to write home about, are going to be presented here before the nation as those who are going to serve them as dictated by the Constitution. So, may we all be warned.”

Gwede Mantashe was also sworn in as mineral resources minister.

He was helped by Mogoeng in taking his oath: “I Gwede Samson Mantashe swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa and will obey, respect and uphold the Constitution and all other law of the republic. And I undertake to hold my office as a minister with honour and dignity.”

Deputy President Mabuza, Minister in The Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan are among those sworn in.

'RAMAPHOSA DID THE BEST HE COULD'

The South African Banking Association (BASA) says while the key appointments in the president's Cabinet should welcomed, the markets may react conservatively until the new ministers put in the necessary work.

The rand continues to hold steady against major currencies currently hovering at around R11.41 against the dollar.

The association has welcomed the majority of the appointments but like other organisations, it’s also raised concerns on the retention of some ministers implicated in the state capture project.

BASA Managing Director Cas Coovadia says he believes Ramaphosa has done the best he could under the circumstances.

“We also need to understand that the president needed to bring in people in some of the critical ministries so that those people actually begin to rebuild confidence and I believe he has done so. But at the same time, he had to balance various forces and dimensions within his own organisation.”