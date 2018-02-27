[WATCH LIVE] Parliament's Eskom inquiry resumes

After a three-week hiatus, Parliament's inquiry into Eskom has resumed today.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises is hearing evidence from a forensic company appointed by Eskom to investigate allegations of irregular payments to management consultancy firm Trillian.

G9 Consulting and Advisory Services was hired by the former Eskom board to probe the R1.6 billion in payments to Trillian and its associate McKinsey.

It will today be informing the inquiry of its findings.

