EFF offers ANC support on land expropriation

The EFF has tabled a motion in favour of changing Section 25 of the Constitution, the so-called property rights clause and wants all land to be owned by the state.

YouTube screengrab of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema in Parliament.
YouTube screengrab of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema in Parliament.
7 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Julius Malema says the Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) offer of their support to change the Constitution so that land can be expropriated without compensation still stands.

He kicked off debate in the National Assembly a short while ago, tracing country's brutal history of colonial and apartheid dispossession of the majority and reminding the African National Congress (ANC) of its December conference decision to take land without payment.

“All of us must come together and say enough is enough, our people must get the land. We have offered the ANC our 6% to amend the Constitution and that 6% still stands to the African National Congress.”

It has been claimed that the ANC will move to amend the EFF motion on the expropriation of land without compensation.

On Tuesday morning, ANC national executive member Tony Yengeni tweeted that the party's members of Parliament had been instructed to support the EFF’s motion.

But the party's chief whip's office says this isn't true.

The ANC in Parliament says its Members of Parliament will not be rubber-stamping the red berets’ draft resolution on the expropriation of land without compensation.

Spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli says while the EFF’s motion is in line with the party’s conference decision, it won’t let it pass as it stands.

“The ANC will be tabling an amendment to the motion of the opposition in order for it to be in line with the ANC’s position as per its conference resolution, that it be done in such a way that does not hamper or threaten food security.”

And while the EFF wants a multi-party ad hoc committee set up to consider constitutional changes and report back in May, the ANC will be moving for the matter to be referred to Parliament’s constitutional review committee, with a six-month deadline to report back to the National Assembly.

WATCH LIVE: EFF's motion for land expropriation debated

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

