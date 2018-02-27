Tshwane metro cops search for clues following officer's fatal stabbing

Constable Ipeleng Llale was found dead with stab wounds in the early hours of Sunday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – The Tshwane Metro Police Department says it's trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of an officer.

Constable Ipeleng Llale was found dead with stab wounds in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The metro police's Isaac Mahamba says, “We have information that we think or we hope will lead us to arrest the suspects.

“We’re pleading to community members who might have witnessed what happened to come forward by contacting Tshwane Metro Police or they can contact the nearest police station.”

The 27-year-old is the third officer to be killed in as many weeks after a metro cop was found dead at his home and another killed during a business robbery.