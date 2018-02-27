Tshwane metro cops search for clues following officer's fatal stabbing
Constable Ipeleng Llale was found dead with stab wounds in the early hours of Sunday morning.
JOHANNESBURG – The Tshwane Metro Police Department says it's trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of an officer.
Constable Ipeleng Llale was found dead with stab wounds in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The metro police's Isaac Mahamba says, “We have information that we think or we hope will lead us to arrest the suspects.
“We’re pleading to community members who might have witnessed what happened to come forward by contacting Tshwane Metro Police or they can contact the nearest police station.”
The 27-year-old is the third officer to be killed in as many weeks after a metro cop was found dead at his home and another killed during a business robbery.
More in Local
-
#CabinetReshuffle: Business group cheer, opposition parties jeer
-
Report reveals Sassa's lack of grant payments compliance
-
[LISTEN] Nhlanhla Nene: Duty to SA comes before my happiness
-
Prasa acting CEO urges commuters stop train vandalism
-
[LISTEN] Minister Gordhan: Why SOEs matter to SA
-
Susan Shabangu's mammoth task: Revitalise Social Development
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.