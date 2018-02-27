Tough challenge ahead for new Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor
The Higher Education Department is facing one of its most sensitive times as government works to try and address the funding crisis in tertiary institutions.
JOHANNESBURG - As the higher education sector grapples with phasing in free education for the poor and so-called missing middle students, Naledi Pandor has been appointed to the ministry's hot seat.
Pandor previously served as science and technology minister for nearly four years and replaces Hlengiwe Mkhize.
The Higher Education Department is facing one of its most sensitive times as government works to try and address the funding crisis in tertiary institutions.
Pandor is no stranger to the sector as she served as minister of education from 2004 to 2009 under former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe.
Pandor oversaw a complete overhaul of the basic education system under her tenure and proposed reforms to the country's failed implementation of outcomes-based education. She has also served in other portfolios in government, including minister of home affairs.
She's now been tasked with stabilising higher education after former president Jacob Zuma's surprise announcement late last year that government would subsidise studies for poor and working-class students.
FUNDING
During the Budget speech last week, former finance minister Malusi Gigaba announced government had allocated R57 billion in the medium term to fund free fees for first-year tertiary students.
It’s the largest reallocation of resources towards government’s spending priorities.
Making tertiary education fees for lower-income students free means higher education is now government’s fastest-growing spending category with an annual average growth of 13.7%.
The expense will partly be funded by revenue raised from an increase in value-added tax.
All first-year students with a family income of below R350,000 per year will be funded for the full cost of study at universities and TVET colleges.
Gigaba said this would be rolled out in subsequent years until all years of study are covered.
“This is an important step forward in breaking the cycle of poverty and confronting youth unemployment, as labour statistics show that unemployment is lowest for tertiary graduates.”
Returning students who received loans from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme will as from this year, have those loans converted into a bursary.
Zuma announced free higher education last year, in response to the Heher Commission of Inquiry.
Additional reporting by Lindsay Dentlinger.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Mpumalanga sangoma linked to murder of 2 children remanded in custody
-
Amcu members join NUM strike at Optimum mine over salaries
-
‘Gigaba's presence in Cabinet weakens fight on state capture’
-
Hunters' association teams up with CapeNature to help animals amid drought
-
Woman (22) killed in Hammanskraal lion attack
-
[WATCH] Boeing 737 finally reaches its destination
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.