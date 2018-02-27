Suspect killed, another wounded in JHB home attack

Sandton police say the owner of the house allegedly confronted the men inside his home early on Tuesday morning and fired shots.

JOHANNESBURG - One suspect has been shot and killed and another is now under police guard in hospital after an attempted robbery in Parkmore.

Sandton police say the owner of the house allegedly confronted the men inside his home early on Tuesday morning and fired shots.

Spokesman Lungelo Dlamini says a third suspect who was allegedly armed with a handgun managed to escape.

“Police are investigating a case of attempted robbery and attempted murder after three suspects attacked a homeowner.”

(Edited Shimoney Regter)