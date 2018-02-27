Still no pay for workers at Gupta-owned mines, protests continue
The mines, owned by the controversial Gupta family, have failed to pay workers with management citing banking challenges.
JOHANNESBURG - Employees at Gupta-owned mines in Mpumalanga are continuing their protests, demanding their salaries be paid.
Managers at the Optimum and Koornfontein coal mines have blamed banking problems for the failure to remunerate workers.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says their members have been unable to honour their monthly financial obligations and are struggling to make ends meet.
Branch chair Goodwill Mthombeni says legal advisors are now on site to try help chart a way forward if the mine still cannot pay workers.
“The longer we leave this unattended… I am telling this might get out of hand.”
Meanwhile, workers at Gupta-linked news channel ANN7 have reportedly been paid.
Owner Mzwanele Manyi says his company will reimburse employees on any failed debit order charges and apologises for what he calls a “technical glitch”.
“This was just a technical glitch and had nothing to do with what some have said. We are just operating normally.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
