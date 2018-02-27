Popular Topics
State calls for life sentences for Winnie Rust killers

Twenty-year-old Nigel Plaaitjies and his uncle Johannes Plaaitjies murdered the 77-year-old in her home in May 2016.

Nigel and Johaness Plaaitjies in the Western Cape High Court on 4 December 2017. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
Nigel and Johaness Plaaitjies in the Western Cape High Court on 4 December 2017. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The prosecution against the men convicted of killing author Winnie Rust in Wellington has called for life sentences.

The Western Cape High Court heard closing argument on Tuesday.

Twenty-year-old Nigel Plaaitjies and his uncle Johannes Plaaitjies murdered the 77-year-old in her home in May 2016.

The State argues Rust believed in Nigel and played a vital role in uplifting him, as she financially supported him from a young age.

The prosecution says he took advantage of this and plotted to rob and murder her along with his uncle Johannes.

The State labels Johannes a liar who has tried to shift the blame for his transgressions.

In his defence, his lawyer has highlighted the role his nephew played in the murder, telling the court that without the youth, the crime could not have been committed.

The attorney for Nigel has asked the court to take into consideration various factors including his age at the time of the offense and says her client was not mature enough to consider the consequences of his actions.

