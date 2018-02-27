SAHRC to meet with NPA over Thembisile Yende’s murder
Yende's body found at Eskom’s offices in springs on the east rand last may after she was reported missing.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission will this morning meet with the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) and the police to discuss a complaint lodged by the family of murdered Eskom employee Thembisile Yende.
Yende's body was found at Eskom’s offices in Springs on the East Rand last May after she was reported missing.
Her colleague David Ngwenya was later charged with her murder
The Yende family claim they were not told about Ngwenya's bail application and an appeal of a decision to deny his request.
They approached the human rights commission to deal with their unhappiness over the handling of the matter.
The commission's Buang Jones says, “So we respect the rights of the accused person but we also have to ensure that the family of the victim is also protected, so that’s why we want to link it with all the role-players to find a resolution to this.”
